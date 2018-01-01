

Turkey Says Ground Troops Enter Syria, Kurdish Fighters Say Attacks Repelled



ISTANBUL – Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Sunday a ground invasion had progressed into the northern Syrian Kurdish enclave of Afrin, but a spokesperson for the local Kurdish militias told EFE that Turkish forces had been forced back.



The fighting comes as part of an ongoing Turkish military offensive in cooperation with allied Syrian rebels to clear Kurdish YPG militias from the border, Yildirim said on Sunday, in a move that could further strain already fragile relations with the United States, which has backed the Kurds in the fight against the Islamic State terror organization.



Just after Yildirim’s press conference, Mustafa Bali, the director of information for the Kurdish Syrian Defense Forces, an umbrella group that includes the YPG in Afrin, told EFE via telephone that although Turkish forces had attempted to cross the border, they had so far been repelled by YPG counter-attacks.



Turkey’s prime minister stated that a four-phase military intervention had commenced from the Turkish border town of Gulbaba, seeking to create a 30-kilometer (18-mile) buffer zone along the Turkish border by pushing back fighters from the Kurdish YPG militia, considered a terrorist group by Ankara.



He said Operation Olive Branch, as the campaign has been codenamed by Turkey, would involve cooperation with units from the Free Syrian Army rebels, who have been staging military preparations on the eastern fringes of the Afrin region.



Despite the Islamic State having no known presence in Afrin, Turkey’s PM claimed the operation would target IS fighters in addition to the YPG.



Meanwhile, Syria’s embattled President Bashar Al-Assad condemned the fresh conflict in Afrin and accused Turkey of supporting terror groups.



The Syrian regime brands all of the principal rebel groups fighting against forces loyal to the Syrian army, including the Turkish-backed FSA, to be terrorists.



The Kurdish director of information said YPG militias in Afrin had thwarted attacks by extremist groups with links to Al-Qaida in addition to attacks by the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army.



The ground offensive in Afrin came less than 24 hours after Turkish aircraft and artillery began hitting the region, leaving six civilians dead, including an 8-year-old child, according to Britain-based war monitor The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.



Afrin is located in far north-western Syria and was isolated from Kurdish-administered regions further east by a swathe of FSA-controlled territory carved out by a 2016 Turkish military intervention against IS.



The military action followed days of threats leveled by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was angered by a US proposal to create a 30,000-strong border force in northern Syria composed predominantly of YPG militants.



Although the YPG played a pivotal role in the campaign against IS in Syria, the group is viewed by Ankara as indistinguishable from the PKK Kurdish separatists who have fought a low-scale civil war in eastern Turkey for decades.



