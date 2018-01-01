 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Leganes Holds Alaves 2-2 in La Liga

VITORIA, Spain – Leganes managed on Sunday to scrape together a 2-2 away draw against Deportivo Alaves in the 20th round of the Spanish league, gaining a single point in the La Liga table.

After a goalless first half, Munir El Haddadi scored the opening goal for Alaves in the first minute of the second half.

Alfonso Pedraza netted the second goal for Alaves just six minutes later.

Leganes midfielder Gabriel narrowed the gap after converting a penalty in the 75th minute.

Alaves defender Rodrigo Ely was sent off in the 87th minute after being shown a second yellow card.

Joseba Zaldua scored the equalizer for Leganes in the last minute of the game to secure the 2-2 away draw.

After this draw, Leganes is in the 13th position in the La Liga table with 25 points, while Alaves holds the 16th position with 19 points.

Unbeaten Barcelona, which is set to visit Real Betis later on Sunday, leads the La Liga table with 51 points.
 

