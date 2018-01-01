 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

France, Germany Vow to Deepen Ties, Provide a Boost for the EU

BERLIN – French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed on Sunday to deepen Franco-German ties by signing a renewed commitment to the Elysee Treaty of friendship in a bid to give the European Union a fresh boost.

Macron and Merkel said renewing the friendship treaty, which was first signed by the two countries 55-years-ago, would serve to strengthen economic ties, bring civil societies closer together and give impetus to cooperation in foreign affairs, especially in the ambit of defense, security and international development.

“We want a Europe that is more united, more effective, more protective and more democratic and that takes root in the world and defends its value,” said Macron in a video message with Merkel that was released by both the French and German governments alongside a signed joint declaration.

Both European leaders vowed to work closely together against the threat of international terrorism, to boost political collaboration and intelligence sharing as well as a policy to aid development in African countries while finding solutions to the migrant crisis in Europe.

The video message was filmed in the same Elysee Palace room where on Jan. 22, 1963, President Charles de Gaulle of France and German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer that marked the end of hostilities between the nations.

In turn, Merkel said rapid changes in the global economy and in the technology industry brought with them shared insecurities, such as climate change.

“Together we will face these challenges, with the intensity and incomparable fecundity of the dialogue between our two nations giving Europe a new impulse altogether,” the chancellor said.

The pair were expected to renew the Elysee Treaty by the end of the year.
 

