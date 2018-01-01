

Hundreds Join Berlin Women’s March in Solidarity with US Rallies



BERLIN – Hundreds of people turned out in central Berlin on Sunday in solidarity with the hundreds of thousands across the United States marking the first anniversary of the Women’s March.



Rallies were held on Saturday across the US to mark one year since the inauguration of US President Donald Trump and the subsequent 2017 Women’s March, which saw millions of people worldwide protest against Trump and in favor of women’s rights.



The Berlin crowd of around 450 braved temperatures close to freezing on Sunday morning as they gathered in front of the Brandenburg Gate to demand gender equality, shouting slogans and holding signs referring to the recent sexual assault and harassment scandals, with others denouncing Donald Trump on the 1st anniversary of his presidency.



After marching through the Tiergarten behind Brandenburg Gate, some turned their protest towards the nearby US embassy, although the demonstration remained peaceful throughout, an epa journalist reported.



The march was organized by Dems in Berlin, the local chapter of Democrats Abroad, affiliated with the Democratic Party in the US.



Another Women’s March, accompanied by the social media slogan #PowerToThePolls, is planned for Sunday morning in Las Vegas, Nevada, which is home to a large Hispanic immigrant population and was one of the few swing states to vote in favor of Hillary Clinton in 2016’s presidential election.



The state is also expected to play a significant role in the November 2018 midterm elections.



