

Nine Civilians Killed in Mine Explosion in Afghanistan



KABUL – At least nine civilians were killed and one was wounded after a landmine exploded near their vehicle in Herat province in northern Afghanistan on Sunday, officials told EFE.



The landmine, presumably planted by the Taliban, detonated around 10 am as a car full of passengers was passing, said the provincial governor’s spokesperson, Jailani Farhad.



Herat police spokesperson Ahad Walizada said the car was traveling from Gulran district to Herat, the capital of the province, and that all the passengers were civilians.



“Before this there were operations carried out by the security forces in the area and the Taliban had planted the mine to target security forces but the unfortunate civilians become the victims,” Walizada said.



So far, no group has claimed responsibility for attack.



The Taliban tend to deny responsibility for incidents in which civilians are killed.



Since the end of the NATO’s combat mission in Jan. 2015, the government has been steadily losing ground to insurgents and now controls only 57 percent of the country, according to the US Special Inspector General for Reconstruction of Afghanistan (SIGAR).



