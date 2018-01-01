

Hamburg Fires Coach Gisdol after Losing to Last-Place Team in Bundesliga



BERLIN – German club Hamburg dismissed head coach Markus Gisdol and his assistants Frank Fröhling and Frank Kaspari on Sunday, hours after their 2-0 defeat to Koln, the Bundesliga’s bottom team.



After 19 games this season, Hamburg holds the 17th and penultimate spot in the German first division league table with only 15 points, three ahead of Koln.



“Following yesterday’s 2-0 defeat to FC Köln, the board and sporting director Jens Todt have made the decision to relieve head coach Markus Gisdol and his assistants Frank Fröhling and Frank Kaspari of their duties at the club,” Hamburg tweeted.



Gisdol took the helm at Hamburg in 2016, leading the club to finish 14th last season.



The club stated that Gisdol’s successor would be named in due course.



