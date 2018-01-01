

Anger over Rape, Murder of Young Girl in East Pakistan Begins to Fade



ISLAMABAD – The anger that the rape and murder of a young girl, which led to mass protests and pledges from the authorities to severely punish the murderer, was beginning to subside Sunday, less than three weeks after the incident, without initiating a public debate about how to better protect children in a country where violence against them is endemic.



Authorities failed to act on the murder of seven-year-old Zainab Fatima Ameen until two people died on Jan. 10 in violent protests as people took to the streets in their thousands to demand a response to Zainab’s killing, as well as the 11 other unsolved rape cases in the eastern Pakistani city of Kasur in less than a year.



Parliament has condemned the Jan. 4 incident, while a special Joint Investigation Team on Sunday submitted a report on Zainab’s case to a three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar at its Lahore Registry, Pakistani state media reported.



Despite the official response, the government rarely discusses how it addresses sexual abuse and the police’s failure to protect victims and bring perpetrators to justice.



“The same police chief has been in charge in all 12 cases, what has he and the government done?” Mohamed Saleem, father of a 7-year-old girl who was raped and strangled in Kasur in July 2017, told EFE.



“If I had power, I would bury them alive,” added Saleem, who lives two and a half kilometers from Zainab’s family home.



Pakistan lacks the institutional mechanisms to prevent or deal with violence and sexual abuse against children, as they are not a legislative priority in a country where 20 million minors do not attend school, and 40 percent suffer from malnutrition, experts told EFE.



Farshad Akbar, of the non-governmental organization Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC), said that “there are cases where police do not want to register complaints and even pressure the families of the victims so that they do not denounce, protecting the abusers,” blaming politicians, police and hospitals for the absence of protection children receive.



Akbar added that hospitals lack experts or psychologists to support victims and that there are no government centers to shelter children abused by family members.



“The mechanisms that exist do not function and those which are needed do not exist,” he said.



An expert from an international agency dedicated to the care of minors, who requested anonymity, told EFE that violence against children in Pakistan is endemic and there is total immunity.



A study conducted by UNICEF and the provincial governments of Punjab – which is home to half of Pakistan’s 207 million inhabitants – and Sindh showed that 81 percent of children suffer some type of psychological aggression or physical punishment.



There is no official data on sexual abuse of minors, which is already an accusation against the Government, according to the source, because it means that there is no child protection service that collects this data.



According to estimates by NGO Sahil, in 2016 there were 4,139 cases of sexual abuse of minors, and at least 100 children were subsequently killed.



“The majority of cases are not reported, it is a taboo to talk about it because of social issues, and access to legal aid is not easy,” Sahil’s Director, Manizeh Bano, told EFE.



Bano does not believe Zainab’s death will improve the situation, especially in light of a 2015 pedophilia scandal, in which at least 19 children were photographed and a video was recorded close to Kasur.



That led to the approval of a law that criminalized sexual abuse of minors and child pornography, acts that were previously not subject to punishment.



“After 2015 also there were protests and big promises, but little change,” Bano said.



