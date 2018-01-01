 
Caracas,
Monday
January 22,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

South African Cyclist Impey Earns 1st Career Title at Tour Down Under

ADELAIDE, Australia – South African cyclist Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) sealed on Sunday his first career title at 33 years old in the Tour Down Under road cycling race, while Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) won the sixth and final stage.

Impey became the first South African to win the title, after clinching the leader’s jersey in the fifth stage on Saturday.

“I didn’t expect to win the race, but sometimes the stars line up and things go according to plan,” Impey said. “I worked real hard in the off-season, so happy to get this win,” he added.

Local favorite Richie Porte (BMC) failed to defend his title, and had to settle for the second spot, ahead of the Netherlands’ Tom-Jelte Slagter (Dimension Data) in third.

Greipel extended his stage-win record at the Tour Down Under to 18 victories, finishing the final stage ahead of Australia’s Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and Slovakia’s Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), who came second and third respectively.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved