

South African Cyclist Impey Earns 1st Career Title at Tour Down Under



ADELAIDE, Australia – South African cyclist Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) sealed on Sunday his first career title at 33 years old in the Tour Down Under road cycling race, while Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) won the sixth and final stage.



Impey became the first South African to win the title, after clinching the leader’s jersey in the fifth stage on Saturday.



“I didn’t expect to win the race, but sometimes the stars line up and things go according to plan,” Impey said. “I worked real hard in the off-season, so happy to get this win,” he added.



Local favorite Richie Porte (BMC) failed to defend his title, and had to settle for the second spot, ahead of the Netherlands’ Tom-Jelte Slagter (Dimension Data) in third.



Greipel extended his stage-win record at the Tour Down Under to 18 victories, finishing the final stage ahead of Australia’s Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and Slovakia’s Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), who came second and third respectively.



