 
Caracas,
Monday
January 22,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Nadal Defeats Schwartzman, to Face Cilic in Australian Open Quarterfinals

MELBOURNE, Australia – Spain’s Rafael Nadal defeated Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday, clinching a place in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

During three hour and 51 minute match, both players faced 18 break points, but world No. 1 Nadal managed to save 15 and to convert seven.

“That’s confidence for myself – knowing that I can resist almost four hours on court at a good intensity, so quarterfinals already. I’m very happy for that,” Nadal said after the match.

On his third match point, Nadal hit a back-hand winner to seal the victory, advancing to the quarterfinals for the tenth time.

Despite firing just four winners and committing nine unforced errors, Nadal managed to win the first set, saving four break points he faced while he seized on one out of three opportunities.

The second set saw six breaks, three apiece, with Nadal dropping his first-ever set in his 2018 Australian Open campaign after losing the tiebreak.

One break point was enough for Nadal to clinch the third set, after fending off the two opportunities he faced.

Again, Nadal proved to be decisive in the important moments, as he made the most of two out of six break points and shrugged off seven opportunities to seal the fourth set and the win.

With this victory, Nadal secured the ATP ranking’s top spot after the tournament, regardless of his results.

Seeking his second Australian Open title after his 2009 success, Nadal is set to play Marin Cilic of Croatia, who defeated Spain’s Pablo Carreño Busta 6-7 (2), 6-3, 7-6 (0), 7-6 (3).
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved