

Lopez Spearheads Bulls’ 113-97 Win over Hawks



ATLANTA – Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez scored 20 points to lead his team to a 113-97 win against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta on Saturday night.



Rookie Lauri Markkanen added 19 points and reserve Bobby Portis notched another 14 for the Bulls, who came off a 7-point loss to defending NBA champions Golden State three days ago.



The Bulls, who got their fourth win in the last five, were always in control of the game.



For the Hawks, Dennis Schroeder scored 18 points, reserve Dwayne Dedmon managed a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Ersan Ilyasova and Kent Bazemore put up nine points each.



The closest the Hawks – who were completely outplayed by the Bulls throughout – got to the visitors in the third quarter was 10 points.



Atlanta was coming off a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans and this loss prevented them from winning three straight for the first time this season.



