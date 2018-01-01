 
Caracas,
Monday
January 22,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

North Korean Delegation Visits South Ahead of Winter Olympic Games

SEOUL – A delegation of North Korean artists began a two-day visit to South Korea on Sunday in preparation for their performances during the PyeongChang Olympic Games after Pyongyang had postponed this visit a day earlier without giving any reasons.

The seven-member delegation is headed by Hyon Song-wol, the lead singer of the all-female Moranbong group, the most popular North Korean band, which is promoted by leader Kim Jong-un, and the “Samjiyon Orchestra,” a group created especially for the Winter Games which will begin on Feb. 9.

The delegation crossed the land border via the old Gyeongui rail line, and then traveled to Seoul by bus, to finally travel from the capital to Gangneung, on the East coast aboard a KTX bullet train, according to the South Korean Unification Ministry.

The delegation is scheduled to inspect the stage and the technical equipment at the Gangneung Art Center, which will host several of the Olympic events and where the North Korean group will perform one of its performances.

On Monday, the delegation is expected to visit other venues in Seoul, where a second show is planned, as well as hold discussions with South Korean officials regarding these events.

After crossing the demarcation line that separates both countries, the delegation was greeted by South Korean officials at the Dorasan station, and was then escorted by the authorities of the host country during their bus trip to Seoul.

Hyon and other members of the delegation avoided answering questions from local media on arrival, according to South Korean agency Yonhap.

It marks the first visit of a North Korean delegation to South Korea since South Korean President Moon Jae-in took office in May last year, as well as the first time that the inter-Korean route has been used since the shutdown of the Kaesong joint industrial park in early 2016.

The visit comes a day after Pyongyang notified Seoul that it had canceled the visit, which was initially scheduled for Saturday, without giving any reasons for that decision.

It had created confusion among the South Korean authorities, who did not know if the trip had been postponed or definitively canceled, although later, both Koreas agreed that the North Korean advance party would begin its visit on Sunday.

Seoul and Pyongyang had held a working meeting – in which Hyon herself participated – on Monday, and they agreed that North Korea organizes a series of concerts and shows, with the Samjiyon orchestra being part of it, during the Olympic Games.

Some 140 musicians, singers and dancers will be part of the North Korean delegation for the Games, which will also include 230 cheerleaders, athletes and representatives of the Kim Jong-un regime.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved