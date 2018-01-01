

Suarez Struggles to Reach Australian Open Quarterfinals



MELBOURNE, Australia – Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro advanced to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open after beating Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit in the round of 16.



The Spaniard beat Kontaveit 4-6, 6-4, 8-6 in a match that lasted two hours and 17 minutes, reaching the quarterfinals at the Australian Open for the third time in her career, after 2009 and 2016.



Suarez did not have it easy against a consistent Kontaveit, who managed to break the service of Suarez in the fifth game of the first set.



The Spanish tennis player suffered in the third and final set, but kept her cool in the most difficult moments of the set, managing a turnaround, and advanced on her third match point when the Estonian player hit a forehand long.



Suarez will play either second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki or Magdalena Rybarikova in the quarterfinals.



