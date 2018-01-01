

Valencia Loses 2-1 to Las Palmas, Misses Chance to Overtake Atleti



LAS PALMAS, Spain – Valencia lost 2-1 to lowly Las Palmas on Saturday, squandering a golden opportunity to leapfrog Atletico Madrid into second place in La Liga standings.



The visitors took the lead at Gran Canaria Stadium in the fifth minute when Santi Mina headed a corner kick by Nacho Gil out of the reach of Las Palmas goalkeeper Leandro Chichizola.



Valencia then came tantalyzingly close to doubling its advantage a few minutes later on a shot by Mina that hit off the woodwork after being deflected by the Las Palmas net minder.



Instead of trailing by two, Las Palmas strung together a series of passes in the 20th minute and finished off the play when Jonathan Viera sent a shot into the roof of the goal.



The game then turned decisively in Las Palmas’s favor early in the second half when the home side was awarded a penalty for a hand ball called on Brazilian defender Gabriel Paulista, who compounded his team’s woes by being sent off for vehemently protesting the ruling.



Jonathan Calleri, who was surprisingly chosen to take the penalty kick over Viera, proceeded to put the ball in the back of the net and give Las Palmas the lead in the 53rd minute.



The visitors bravely pressed forward despite playing with 10 men and continued to do so even after Portuguese defender Ruben Vezo was sent off for a second yellow card.



Playing nine against 11, Valencia striker Simone Zaza got off a late shot that nearly grazed the woodwork, but the home side managed to hold on and secure the badly needed three points.



With the loss, Valencia remains in third place in La Liga with 40 points, three fewer than Atletico Madrid (which drew 1-1 with Girona on Saturday) and 11 less than league-leading FC Barcelona.



Las Palmas provisionally climbed out of last place with the victory, although it will need several more similar results over its final 18 games to avoid relegation at season’s end.



