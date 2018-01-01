

Man City Breezes Past Newcastle in Premier League; Man United, Arsenal Win



MANCHESTER, England – Manchester City bounced back in style after its first loss of the Premier League season, handily defeating Newcastle United 3-1 Saturday thanks to a hat-trick by Sergio “Kun” Agüero.



Less than a week after a 4-3 away loss to Liverpool, the Citizens got on the board in the first half at City of Manchester Stadium when Agüero got just enough of his head on a cross from Kevin De Bruyne to beat the Newcastle goalkeeper.



The Argentine increased the hosts lead with a penalty just under 20 minutes into the second half.



After Jacob Murphy pulled one back for Newcastle in the 67th minute, Agüero notched his third goal on a play set up by a run from midfield by Leroy Sane.



Also on Matchday 24, Arsenal got four goals in a span of just 16 minutes in a 4-1 rout of Crystal Palace Saturday.



Nacho Monreal gave the Gunners an early 1-0 lead at Emirates Stadium with a goal six minutes into the match, while teammate Alex Iwobi doubled that advantage just four minutes later.



Laurent Koscielny scored the third goal for Arsenal in the 13th minute and Alexandre Lacazette added the fourth nine minutes later.



With 13 minutes to go, Luka Milivojevic scored the only goal for Crystal Palace, which suffered its 11th defeat this season.



Star Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez did not take the field Saturday for Arsenal, and his days with the London club appear to be numbered.



On Saturday, Manchester United head coach Jose Mourinho confirmed that a swap deal that would send Sanchez to Old Trafford and Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to the Gunners was very close to being finalized.



Arsenal is currently in sixth place in the English league standings with 42 points and only two points behind fifth-placed Tottenham after Saturday’s win.



Second-placed Manchester United, meanwhile, earned a 1-0 away win over Burnley to remain three points ahead of defending Premier League champion Chelsea, which trounced Brighton 4-0 earlier Saturday.



Everton and West Bromwich Albion played to a 1-1 draw, while Leicester City topped Watford 2-0.



Stoke City defeated Huddersfield Town 2-0 and West Ham United and Bournemouth drew 1-1.



