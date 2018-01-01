 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Leverkusen Jumps to 2nd in Bundesliga with 4-1 Win over Hoffenheim

SINSHEIM, Germany – Bayer Leverkusen hammered Hoffenheim 4-1 on Saturday in the 19th round of the Bundesliga to climb into second in the league table.

Jamaican striker Leon Bailey opened the scoring for Bayer in the 43rd minute of the match at Rhein-Neckar-Arena, a goal that came at a time when Hoffenheim appeared to be in control.

Julian Baumgartlinger made it 2-0 for Bayer in the 51st minute, striking from outside the area shortly after the host side had hit the woodwork with a pair of shots.

Lucas Alario netted the third goal 19 minutes later.

Hoffenheim finally got on the board with a goal by Adam Szalai with four minutes to go, while Alario scored once again during injury time for Bayer to put the final touch on the visitors’ easy win.

Bayer has now jumped into second in the Bundesliga table with 31 points, while Hoffenheim is currently ninth with 27 points.

Also Saturday, Freiburg came from behind to notch a 2-1 home victory over RB Leipzig, which now trails Bayer on goal differential.

Borussia Monchengladbach defeated Augsburg 2-0 to climb into fourth place with 31 points; Augsburg is now in the eighth position with 27 points.

Visiting Eintracht Frankfurt, which is now in seventh place with 30 points, topped Wolfsburg 3-1.

Mainz defeated VfB Stuttgart 3-2 in a battle of teams that are currently near the bottom of the table with 20 points apiece.

Bayern Munich, which has a commanding lead in the Bundesliga with 44 points, will host Werder Bremen on Sunday.
 

