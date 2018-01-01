

Turkish Aircraft Bomb Kurdish Positions in Syria’s Afrin Enclave



ISTANBUL – Turkish war planes have launched airstrikes in the Kurdish-controlled enclave of Afrin in northwestern Syria, a senior official in the province confirmed to EFE on Saturday.



The head of foreign affairs for Afrin’s de facto Kurdish administration, Suleiman Jafar, said that intense bombing by Turkish war planes and artillery had targeted both the city center and surrounding localities.



The bombing raids coincided with a speech by Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, declaring that a military intervention was underway to take control of Afrin from Kurdish YPG militias, which are backed by the United States but regarded by Ankara as a terror organization linked to Turkey-based Kurdish PKK guerrillas.



Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim confirmed that the Turkish Air Force had begun aerial attacks.



According to the semi-official Anadolu news agency, Turkish F-16 jets were targeting YPG outposts and the bombing could be heard from across the border in Turkey.



In recent days, Turkey’s military deployed armor and artillery to the Turkish province of Hatay on the Syrian border.



Shortly after President Erdogan’s speech, Anadolu reported that the army had shelled the vicinity of the city of Afrin with artillery.



In his speech on live television from the city of Kütahya in western Turkey, Erdogan said that the intervention into Afrin was already underway and that it would continue, saying the offensive would eventually expand to other de facto Kurdish-administered areas in northern Syria.



Such an announcement from the Turkish Justice and Development Party’s leader had been widely expected following several days of increased military rhetoric from Ankara.



However, an intervention against the Kurdish militias in Syria could further complicate Turkey’s already strained relations with the US, which has backed the Kurds in the campaign against the Islamic State terror organization.



A recent US proposal to create a 30,000-strong border force in northern Syria composed predominantly of YPG fighters was met with ire by top officials in Ankara.



The Syrian regime has threatened to attack any Turkish jets that enter the Afrin region’s airspace.



Afrin is located in far northwestern Syria, and in 2016 the enclave was isolated from Kurdish territories further east following Turkey’s limited military invasion of the Aleppo region in northern Syria.



