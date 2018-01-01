

Hazard, Willian Lead Chelsea to First Win in 2018



LONDON – Defending champions Chelsea on Saturday defeated hosts Brighton & Hove Albion 0-4 in the 24th round of Premier League, earning the first win in 2018.



Five of Chelsea’s players were out of action; the injured Cesc Fabregas, Gary Cahill and Thibaut Courtois, as well as sanctioned Alvero Morata and Pedro Rodriguez, both of whom were sent off during the draw against Norwich in the FA Cup.



Eden Hazard put Chelsea on the scoreboard just three minutes into the game, while Willian doubled the score three minutes later, smashing the ball into the top-right corner following a stroke of team work majesty to get through the Brighton defense.



In the 77th minute, Hazard scored Chelsea’s third goal in a great solo effort and Victor Moses increased the tally with one minute to go before stoppage time, taking the ball down in the box from a long ball before slipping it past the keeper.



After the win, Chelsea holds the third spot in the Premier League table with 50 points, on goal differential behind Manchester United, which is taking on Burnley.



