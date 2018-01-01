 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Sevilla Breaks 5-Game Winless Streak at Espanyol’s Expense in La Liga Action

BARCELONA – Sevilla defeated hosts Espanyol 3-0 in the 20th round of La Liga action on Saturday, earning their first win in six matches.

Argentine midfielder Franco Vazquez gave Sevilla the lead 15 minutes into the game, while Spanish midfielder Pablo Sarabia doubled the score in the 35th minute.

Colombian forward Luis Muriel secured Sevilla’s win with a last gasp goal, ending his team’s winless run at five matches.

Since prevailing over Deportivo 2-0 on Dec. 2, Sevilla lost to Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Real Betis and Alaves, while they played Levante to a 0-0 draw.

Sevilla holds the fifth spot in La Liga table with 32 points, while Espanyol is in the 14th spot with 24 points.
 

