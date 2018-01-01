 
Caracas,
Sunday
January 21,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

France Mourns Culinary Master Paul Bucose, Who Died at 91

PARIS – Paul Bucose, a pioneer of nouvelle French cuisine and a decades-long bearer of three Michelin stars whose work influenced chefs the world over, has died in his hometown at the age of 91, the French interior minister announced Saturday.

Born in Collonges-au-Mont-d’Or, near the city of Lyon, Bucose (1926-2018), rose to international eminence in the culinary world in the mid-1960s at the beginning of France’s nouvelle cuisine revolution, when a host of chefs stripped back cuisine classique and put emphasis on fresh, healthy produce and delicate presentation.

“Paul Bocuse has died, the world of gastronomy is in mourning,” said the interior minister, Gérard Collomb. “Mr Paul was France. Simplicity and generosity. Excellence and art of living. The pope of gastronomes leaves us. May our chefs, in Lyon, as in the four corners of the world, long cultivate the fruits of his passion,” he added.

The interior minister had previously served as mayor of Lyon, a city that hosts four of Bocuse’s brasseries: Le Nord, L’Est, Le Sud and L’Ouest.

Bocuse’s signatory dishes exalted innovative design and captivating presentation but never to the detriment of taste, as epitomized by his classic sea-bass in delicate pastry, which itself is sculpted to resemble the fish it encases.

It is the nearby town of Collonges-au-Mont-d’Or, however, that houses the so-called pope of gastronomy’s famous L’Auberge du Pont de Collonges, also simply known as Paul Bucose, which since 1965 has boasted three coveted Michelin stars.

Bucose took over L’Auberge du Pont in 1958, although his long career in the kitchen had begun well before that as a dishwasher in his family’s restaurant at the tender age of 10.

Just over 50 years later, having already founded the Bocuse d’Or award and a culinary school in his name, Bucose was pronounced Chef of the Century by one of the United States’ leading institutes in the world of gastronomy, the Culinary Institute of America.

Tributes for the Frenchman poured in from notable chefs around the world, demonstrating how much influence the Frenchman had on modern cooking.

René Redzepi, the co-owner and chef at the two-Michelin-star Danish eatery Noma, wrote on Twitter “RIP Paul Bocuse – sleep well chef, and thank you for a lifetime of work and inspiration.”
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved