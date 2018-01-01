

22 North Korean Athletes to Compete in PyeongChang Winter Olympics



LAUSANNE, Switzerland – A total of 22 North Korean athletes are expected to compete in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, the president of the International Olympic Committee announced on Saturday.



Thomas Bach said North and South Korea would also walk together in the opening ceremony on Feb. 9 under the Korean Unification Flag, and both countries’ delegations are to form a joint women’s ice hockey team.



“The IOC today has taken exceptional decisions and has allocated an additional quota for 22 athletes from the NOC (National Olympic Committee) of the DPRK (North Korea) who will compete in three sports and five disciplines in PyeongChang. They will be accompanied by 24 coaches and officials,” Bach said.



North Korea’s athletes are to take part figure skating, short track speed skating, cross-country skiing and alpine skiing, according to the Olympic Korean Peninsula Declaration, which was signed during the meeting between representatives from the two countries.



The joint women’s ice hockey team is to include 12 players from North Korea and 23 from South Korea.



North Korea’s participation in the games could ease tensions in the Korean peninsula following the escalating aggressive rhetoric between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and United States President Donald Trump, as well as repeated nuclear weapons tests by Pyongyang.



North Korea and South Korea are technically still in a state of war after an armistice ended fighting during the Korean War (1950-1953).



