

Su-wei Upsets Radwanska to Reach Australian Open Final 16



MELBOURNE, Australia – Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan on Saturday eliminated Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland 6-2, 7-5 in an upset victory in the third round of the Australian Open.



The 32-year-old unseeded Hsieh needed one hour and 39 minutes to stun Radwanska, 26th seed.



“I’m coming to the big court again I think!” Hsieh said after the win.



Having previously knocked out Spain’s Garbiñe Muguruza in the second round, Hsieh is set to play in the final 16 against Angelique Kerber of Germany, the 21st seed, who defeated Russia’s Maria Sharapova 6-1, 6-3.



