

Federer Through to Australian Open Final 16 with Win over Gasquet



MELBOURNE, Australia – Roger Federer of Switzerland beat France’s Richard Gasquet 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 on Saturday in the third round of the Australian Open.



World No. 2 Federer defeated Gasquet, world No. 31, after one hour and 59 minutes to advance to the Australian Open round of 16.



“Maybe I protected my own serve a little bit better than him. Richard played well – and me too. I’m happy to win tonight,” Federer said while reflecting on the game after the match.



Discussing his playing style, the Swiss star added “I started as a kid with a double-handed backhand and then let go. That left hand is just decoration right now.”



Federer earned his 17th victory over Gasquet in the 19th match between the two players.



The Swiss star, who advances for the 16th time to the Australian Open round of 16, is set to face Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, who defeated Argentina’s Nicolas Kicker 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.



