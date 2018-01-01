 
Caracas,
Sunday
January 21,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Federer Through to Australian Open Final 16 with Win over Gasquet

MELBOURNE, Australia – Roger Federer of Switzerland beat France’s Richard Gasquet 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 on Saturday in the third round of the Australian Open.

World No. 2 Federer defeated Gasquet, world No. 31, after one hour and 59 minutes to advance to the Australian Open round of 16.

“Maybe I protected my own serve a little bit better than him. Richard played well – and me too. I’m happy to win tonight,” Federer said while reflecting on the game after the match.

Discussing his playing style, the Swiss star added “I started as a kid with a double-handed backhand and then let go. That left hand is just decoration right now.”

Federer earned his 17th victory over Gasquet in the 19th match between the two players.

The Swiss star, who advances for the 16th time to the Australian Open round of 16, is set to face Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, who defeated Argentina’s Nicolas Kicker 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved