

Serbia’s President Vows Commitment to Kosovo Peace in Wake of Assassination



BELGRADE – Serbia remained committed to resolving disagreements with Kosovo Albanians to preserve the peace deal and ensure stability in the region, the country’s president said Saturday during a visit to Kosovo just days after a prominent Kosovo Serb politician was assassinated.



Aleksander Vucic gave a televised speech from the majority Serb town of Banjska in Kosovo near North Mitrovica, where on Tuesday Oliver Ivanovic was fatally shot by unknown gunmen outside his SDP party offices in a case that threatened to heap further strain onto Serbia’s already complicated relations with Kosovo Albanian authorities.



“Serbia not only wants peace, but will do all that is possible to preserve peace and resolve decades and centuries of disagreement, to ensure a peace that is durable and provide security for every Serbian family and every Albanian family,” Vucic said in a speech broadcast live on Serbian channel Pink TV.



Kosovo, which has a majority ethnic Albanian population, declared independence from Serbia in 2008 in a bid for sovereignty that Belgrade does not fully recognize.



Mitrovica is one such city in Kosovo that has been divided between ethnic Serbs and ethnic Albanians since the 1998-99 Kosovo conflict.



Vucic said that ethnic Serbs should be able to live in peace in Kosovo and vowed to take measures to boost security and the economy for that population.



He added that Belgrade would continue to share intelligence with Kosovo Albanian authorities in order to find those responsible for the murder of Ivanovic and bring them to justice.



Vucic is set to visit several other majority Serb towns in Kosovo in a effort to settle nerves in the wake of Ivanovic’s assassination, which was branded by Belgrade as an act of terror.



For some, Ivanovic’s legacy will remain tarnished by allegations of war crimes committed during the Kosovo conflict, when he is accused of having ordered the killing of ethnic Albanians.



He was convicted of those crimes by a specialized European Union court, although his sentence was later overturned pending retrial by judges in Kosovo.



He was 64 at the time of his death and was buried in the Belgrade New Cemetery.



