 
Caracas,
Sunday
January 21,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

At Least 11 Killed, 44 Injured as Bus Careens off Road in Western Turkey

ISTANBUL – At least 11 people were killed and 44 were injured on Saturday when a bus went off the road and crashed into a group of trees on its way to a ski resort in northwestern Turkey.

The bus was roughly halfway through its journey from Ankara to the Uludag mountains near Bursa when it crashed in the early hours of the morning outside the city of Eskisehir, causing considerable material damage to the vehicle.

The preliminary death toll was confirmed by Eskisehir’s governor, Özdemir Çakacak, who spoke to the semi-official Anadolu news agency.

He said the crash took place on a wide stretch off fully-illuminated road with little traffic and no signs of ice or frost.

The coach driver and back-up driver, both lightly injured in the crash, have been detained while police launched an investigation into the accident, the governor added.

The passengers had contracted the bus in Ankara and were on their way to the Uludag mountains for a ski trip during the winter holiday, which start this week in Turkey.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved