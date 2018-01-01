

At Least 11 Killed, 44 Injured as Bus Careens off Road in Western Turkey



ISTANBUL – At least 11 people were killed and 44 were injured on Saturday when a bus went off the road and crashed into a group of trees on its way to a ski resort in northwestern Turkey.



The bus was roughly halfway through its journey from Ankara to the Uludag mountains near Bursa when it crashed in the early hours of the morning outside the city of Eskisehir, causing considerable material damage to the vehicle.



The preliminary death toll was confirmed by Eskisehir’s governor, Özdemir Çakacak, who spoke to the semi-official Anadolu news agency.



He said the crash took place on a wide stretch off fully-illuminated road with little traffic and no signs of ice or frost.



The coach driver and back-up driver, both lightly injured in the crash, have been detained while police launched an investigation into the accident, the governor added.



The passengers had contracted the bus in Ankara and were on their way to the Uludag mountains for a ski trip during the winter holiday, which start this week in Turkey.



