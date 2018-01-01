

67 Afghan Security Force Members Freed from Taliban Captivity



KABUL – Afghan security forces have freed 67 soldiers and police officials from a Taliban-run jail in Helmand province in southern Afghanistan, officials said Saturday.



The rescue operation was launched in Baghran district, and 20 of the freed hostages have already been taken to neighboring Kandahar province, while the remaining 47 would be taken there “soon,” the Afghan defense ministry said in a statement.



Helmand province is an area mostly under Taliban control; the Afghan authorities regularly conduct operations to liberate those being held in captivity by the militants.



Currently, 9 out of the 14 districts of the province are controlled or threatened by the Taliban, according to the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction of the United States Congress.



There has been an escalation of violence in Afghanistan since the end of NATO’s combat mission in January 2015, and the government has been steadily losing ground to insurgents and now controls only 57 percent of the country, according to the US Congress’ Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR).



