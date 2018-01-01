 
Caracas,
Sunday
January 21,2018
 
  Sports

Berdych Reaches Australian Open Last-16 for 10th Time at Del Potro’s Expense

MELBOURNE, Australia – Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic defeated Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday, earning a place in the fourth round of the Australian Open for the tenth time.

After two hours and 16 minutes, Berdych ended Del Potro’s best run in Melbourne since 2013, as the Argentine had struggled with left wrist issues in recent years.

“I think I was well prepared and well ready and, you know, stick with my plan and I am glad that I can stand here as a winner,” Berdych said after earning his fourth win in his ninth career match against Del Potro.

The 32-year-old Berdych, who has never made it past the semifinals in Melbourne, fired 20 aces and 52 winners compared to Del Potro’s seven and 26, respectively.

Berdych is set to play Fabio Fognini of Italy, who defeated Frenchman Julien Benneteau 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in three hours.
 

