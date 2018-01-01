 
Caracas,
Sunday
January 21,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Kerber Edges Out Sharapova, Advances to Australian Open 4th Round

MELBOURNE, Australia – Angelique Kerber of Germany on Saturday prevailed against Maria Sharapova of Russia 6-1, 6-3 in a clash between two former world No. 1s and previous Australian Open champions.

The 21st seed Kerber needed just 64 minutes to dispatch Sharapova – who won the Australian Open title in 2008 – in the third round of the first Grand Slam event of the season.

“I have so many great memories from this court (Rod Laver Arena),” said Kerber, the 2016 Australian Open champion. “This court is so special for me and with you guys, it’s even more special.”

Sharapova struggled on serve during the match, winning just 38 and 47 percent of the first and second delivery points, respectively, which opened the door for Kerber to break her serve five times.

Kerber is to play either Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei or Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska for a place in the quarterfinals.

Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the 8th seed, defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.

In the next round, Garcia is scheduled to face Madison Keys of the United States, the 17th seed, who got the better of Romania’s Ana Bogdan 6-3, 6-4.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved