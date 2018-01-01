

Chinese Fisherman Killed after Boat Collides with Volvo Ocean Race Yacht



HONG KONG – A Chinese fisherman has died as a result of a crash between his vessel and a racing yacht competing in the international Volvo Ocean Race in waters near Hong Kong, race organizers confirmed on Saturday.



The nighttime accident occurred Friday during the round-the-world competition’s fourth leg between Melbourne and Hong Kong, when the Vestas 11th Hour Racing team of United States competitor Mark Towill and Spaniard Roberto Bermudez de Castro collided with the fishing boat in Chinese waters outside Hong Kong.



“On behalf of the Volvo Ocean Race and Vestas 11th Hour Racing, we offer our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased,” competition representatives said in a statement, adding that the collision occurred just 48-kilometers (30-miles) from the finish line.



Local authorities have launched an investigation into the crash.



The Hong Kong Marine Rescue Coordination Center reacted to the Mayday distress calls and pulled a total of 10 fishermen out of the water, one of whom was airlifted to hospital for treatment, where he later died of his injuries.



Members of the Vestas 11th Hours Racing team escaped unscathed.



The Volvo Ocean Race takes competitors on a 45,000 nautical mile route around the globe, stopping off at 12 host cities.



