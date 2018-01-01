 
Caracas,
Sunday
January 21,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Chinese Fisherman Killed after Boat Collides with Volvo Ocean Race Yacht

HONG KONG – A Chinese fisherman has died as a result of a crash between his vessel and a racing yacht competing in the international Volvo Ocean Race in waters near Hong Kong, race organizers confirmed on Saturday.

The nighttime accident occurred Friday during the round-the-world competition’s fourth leg between Melbourne and Hong Kong, when the Vestas 11th Hour Racing team of United States competitor Mark Towill and Spaniard Roberto Bermudez de Castro collided with the fishing boat in Chinese waters outside Hong Kong.

“On behalf of the Volvo Ocean Race and Vestas 11th Hour Racing, we offer our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased,” competition representatives said in a statement, adding that the collision occurred just 48-kilometers (30-miles) from the finish line.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the crash.

The Hong Kong Marine Rescue Coordination Center reacted to the Mayday distress calls and pulled a total of 10 fishermen out of the water, one of whom was airlifted to hospital for treatment, where he later died of his injuries.

Members of the Vestas 11th Hours Racing team escaped unscathed.

The Volvo Ocean Race takes competitors on a 45,000 nautical mile route around the globe, stopping off at 12 host cities.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved