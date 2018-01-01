

Two Indonesian Fishermen Kidnapped by Abu Sayyaf in Philippines Released



JAKARTA – The Indonesian Government said on Saturday that two fishermen kidnapped by the Filipino terror group Abu Sayyaf, which pledges loyalty to the Islamic State terror organization, have been released.



The fishermen, identified as La Utu bin Raali and La Hadi bin La Adi, were released on Friday on the island of Sulu, located in the southern Philippines, following an ordeal that began in November 2016 when they were abducted in waters of Malaysia.



Both will be repatriated to Indonesia once they recover and obtain authorization to leave by the Philippine Immigration Office, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.



The ministry said that both will move to the city of Zamboanga, about 150 kilometers northeast of Sulu, where the Indonesian diplomatic mission in the region awaits them.



The fishermen were captured on different boats in the waters off Sabah, in the northeast of the island of Borneo, on Nov. 5, 2016.



Abu Sayyaf has carried out numerous kidnappings in recent years, in both the Philippines and Sabah, and in some cases has beheaded the hostages after failing to secure the ransom they demanded, as happened in the case of Vietnamese fishermen Hoang Thong and Hoang Va Hai in the year 2017.



Abu Sayyaf was founded by a few veterans of the Afghanistan war against the erstwhile Soviet Union in 1991 on Basilan island, northeast of Joló, and since then has been in the limelight for violence and kidnappings with which they fund themselves.



Until a few months ago, leader of the Abu Sayyaf faction in Basilan, Isnilon Hapilon, participated in the uprising led by the Maute group in the city of Marawi, on Mindanao island, which began on May 23 and lasted for five months.



Hapilon, a proclaimed emir of the IS in Southeast Asia in 2016, liberation of the cit was killed by the soldiers on Oct. 16, seven days before the city was liberated, and end of a conflict that led to the death of 920 insurgents, 165 soldiers and 47 civilians, according to official figures.



