Latin American Herald Tribune
Rohingyas Want Safety, Citizenship Guarantees before Being Repatriated

DHAKA – Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh wanted on Saturday guarantees that their safety and security would be protected and that they would be granted Myanmar citizenship before being repatriated to Rakhine state.

Bangladesh and Myanmar agreed earlier this week to complete the refugees’ return process within two years.

Rohingya community leader Sirajul Mostafa, who lives in the Kutupalong refugee camp, told EFE on Saturday that his community was demanding the “complete” implementation of the recommendations made by an advisory commission on Rakhine State led by former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan before being repatriated.

The commission proposed addressing the rights of Rohingyas to resolve sectarian violence in Myanmar’s western Rakhine state, including measures such as speeding up the verification process for citizenship and granting citizenship by naturalization.

“We are not here to stay, we want our rights back. Even yesterday people arrived from Myanmar. If we had seen that peace was restored in Myanmar, there would no problem. People would go back directly,” Mostafa said, adding that the Myanmar army was still allegedly carrying out torture as part of an ongoing campaign.

He added that no one from the mostly Muslim minority had yet been asked to prepare for repatriation.

Nur Mohammad, a Rohingya community leader at Balukhali refugee camp, told EFE that “people don’t want to go back,” adding that elderly people have been discussing the matter for days and were preparing a list of conditions for repatriation.

“The first and foremost thing is the guarantee of citizenship with full rights,” he stressed.

A Rohingya activist, who requested anonymity, told EFE that the refugees did not think “the environment was favorable for return.”

“We need citizenship and that our houses be rebuilt. We must be allowed to live in our houses. We have to be recognized as an ethnic group and those who carried out barbaric attacks against us must be brought to justice,” he said.

The Rohingya demand for these preconditions comes as the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, Yanghee Lee, is on a visit to Bangladesh.

Myanmar and Bangladesh signed an agreement on Nov. 23, 2017 to repatriate the Rohingyas, hundreds of thousands of whom have fled sectarian violence in Rakhine State in Myanmar since August. According to the latest figures released by the UN, more than 665,500 have crossed into Bangladesh since last summer.

According to the agreement, the repatriation process must start within two months of the agreement’s signing and be completed within two years.

Amnesty International has said the plans to repatriate the Rohingya were “alarmingly premature” and warned that any “forcible returns would be a violation of international law.”

“With memories of rape, killing and torture still fresh in the minds of Rohingya refugees, plans for their return to Myanmar are alarmingly premature,” said James Gomez, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

The current crisis erupted on Aug. 25, when the Myanmar Army launched an operation in western Rakhine state – where around 1 million Rohingyas were living – in retaliation against an attack on multiple government outposts by a Rohingya insurgent group.

The UN and various human rights organizations have said there is clear evidence of abuses in Myanmar, with the UN high commissioner for Human Rights calling the army’s operations “ethnic cleansing” and saying there were indications of a “genocide.”
 

