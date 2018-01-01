

Egyptian President al-Sisi to Run for Second Term in March Elections



CAIRO – Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has officially announced his intention to run in the country’s next presidential elections, slated for March.



Al-Sisi made the widely anticipated announcement during a televised address in Cairo on Friday night.



“Allow me to announce my candidacy for a second presidential term,” al-Sisi said, urging the people to cast their votes regardless of which candidate they support.



Al-Sisi, the Chief of Egypt’s army, has ruled the country since winning landslide elections in 2014, one year after democratically elected Mohamed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood was ousted following an army coup d’etat in response to mass protests in June 2013.



Although he had not announced his intention to run for re-election, posters of al-Sisi have been seen in different parts of the capital Cairo with slogans urging him to do so.



On Jan. 9, the head of the parliamentary majority group Daam Masr (“Support Egypt”) Mohamed Zaki al-Suwaidi announced that 400 lawmakers supported al-Sisi’s as yet unannounced candidacy.



In order to run in the election, a potential candidate needs the support of at least 20 lawmakers or to gather 25,000 signatures from eligible voters from at least 15 provinces with 1,000 signatures apiece as a minimum.



The candidates must register before Jan. 30 in order to run in the elections scheduled for March 26-28.



Apart from al-Sisi, only the opposition’s Khaled Ali and chairman of Al Zamalek sports club Mortada Mansour have announced their intention to run.



