  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Halep Battles Past Davis to Seal Place in Australian Open 4th Round

MELBOURNE, Australia – Romanian Simona Halep had to dig deep and survive three match points on Saturday to edge American Lauren Davis 4-6, 6-4, 15-13 in an epic third round match at the Australian Open.

The current world No. 1 needed three hours and 45 minutes to defeat the 76th ranked Davis to keep her hopes of a first Grand Slam title alive.

“(It) was very tough match. So long. I never played a third set so long,” Halep said. “So I’m really happy that I could stay and win it. I’m almost dead.”

This was the longest women’s Australian Open match in terms of number of games played, equaling the 1996 quarterfinal encounter between Chanda Rubin and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario.

The 24-year-old Davis seized on two break points out of four opportunities to seal the first set that saw her serve broken just once.

A lone break was all Halep wanted to drew level against a player who had never made it to the second week in the Australian Open.

Halep had to get through a third set that lasted for more than two hours, in which she had to save three match points to seal the win.

In the fourth match point Halep managed to get past Davis who needed medical time outs twice during the last set.

The two-time French Open finalist is set to take on either Japanese Naomi Osaka or local Ashleigh Barty in the fourth round.

Former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic, meanwhile, earned a 7-6 (6), 7-5 win over her countrywoman Lucie Safarova.

Safarova is set to square off against her countrywoman Barbora Strycova in the 4th round.
 

