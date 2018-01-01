 
Caracas,
Sunday
January 21,2018
 
  HOME | World

China Begins to Reduce Gender Imbalance with Second-Child Policy

SHANGHAI – China has begun to reduce the gender imbalance resulting from its one-child policy, leading to the birth of more girls in the country, officials said Saturday.

At the end of 2017, China had 32.66 million more males than females as opposed to 33.59 million a year earlier, according to the data of the National Bureau of Statistics, published by state-run agency Xinhua on Saturday.

Last year, the gender gap in the country saw its biggest decline in five years, a period during which it has been decreasing by around 1.2 million annually.

According to Chen Jian, deputy head with China Society of Economic Reform, the improvement in the gender balance is due to the introduction of the “second-child policy,” which has helped reduce the number of selective abortions in regions where boys are preferred.

Data released on Thursday by the NBS shows that in 2017, there were 17.23 million births in 2017 compared to 9.86 million deaths in the country.

Of the babies born in 2017, 51 percent were second children, 5 percent more than at the close of 2016.

On Jan. 1, 2016, China put an end to a strict birth control “One Child” policy that reportedly prevented some 400 million births in China and led to an demographic imbalance and fostering an aging population.
 

