Carroll Leads Nets in Comeback Victory over Heat



NEW YORK – Brooklyn Nets forward DeMarre Carroll was in fine form as he scored a season-high 26 points to help his team come back to beat the Miami Heat 101-95 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday.



Carroll, who scored three 3-pointers and was 5-for-5 from the line, also had six rebounds, two steals and one assist.



Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie put up 15 points and helped the Nets snap a five-game losing streak at Barclays Center and a seven-game home losing streak to the Heat, who were at one point leading by 10 points.



Caris LeVert and Joe Harris also topped the 10-point barrier in the game, scoring 12 points each for the Nets.



Nets guard D’Angelo Russell, who returned after a 32-game absence following surgery to his left knee, only managed to score one point in 14 minutes of play and made 1-of-2 from the line.



The Heat, who had dominated the game in the first three quarters, failed to stop Carroll, who took over the game for the Nets in the fourth.



Center Hassan Whiteside posted a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead the scoring for the Heat, who stay on top of the Southeast Division.



Guard Goran Dragic put up 17 points while forwards Josh Richardson and Kelly Olynyk added 12 each for the Heat.



