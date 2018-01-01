 
Caracas,
Sunday
January 21,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Carroll Leads Nets in Comeback Victory over Heat

NEW YORK – Brooklyn Nets forward DeMarre Carroll was in fine form as he scored a season-high 26 points to help his team come back to beat the Miami Heat 101-95 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday.

Carroll, who scored three 3-pointers and was 5-for-5 from the line, also had six rebounds, two steals and one assist.

Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie put up 15 points and helped the Nets snap a five-game losing streak at Barclays Center and a seven-game home losing streak to the Heat, who were at one point leading by 10 points.

Caris LeVert and Joe Harris also topped the 10-point barrier in the game, scoring 12 points each for the Nets.

Nets guard D’Angelo Russell, who returned after a 32-game absence following surgery to his left knee, only managed to score one point in 14 minutes of play and made 1-of-2 from the line.

The Heat, who had dominated the game in the first three quarters, failed to stop Carroll, who took over the game for the Nets in the fourth.

Center Hassan Whiteside posted a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead the scoring for the Heat, who stay on top of the Southeast Division.

Guard Goran Dragic put up 17 points while forwards Josh Richardson and Kelly Olynyk added 12 each for the Heat.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved