US Senate Does Not Approve New Funding, Pushes Government towards Shutdown



WASHINGTON – The United States Senate did not approve Friday night the new funds necessary to finance the Government ahead of midnight, and pushed the Donald Trump government towards a partial and indefinite shutdown.



The budget proposal presented by the Republicans got more votes in favor (50) than against (48), but they were insufficient to approve funds which required the support of 60 senators.



A deal to fund the government until Feb. 16 was passed on Thursday by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives to enable an extension of the negotiation period between Democrats and Republicans for the final budget.



However, the Democrats conditioned their support for the funding bill, on that Trump and the Republicans agree to regularize nearly 800,000 undocumented youth known as “dreamers.”



Their legal status, which these young people were granted by former US president Barack Obama, expires on March 5, the date from which their deportations could begin.



Although Trump was personally involved in the negotiations with the Democrats to secure the funds needed to keep his government functioning, it did not reap any results.



In anticipation of an imminent government shutdown, Trump canceled his planned trip to Mar-a-Lago, his Florida mansion, where he intended to celebrate his first anniversary at the White House on Saturday.



If nothing changes in the next few minutes, the government will run out of funds after midnight.



