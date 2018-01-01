 
Caracas,
Sunday
January 21,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

US Senate Does Not Approve New Funding, Pushes Government towards Shutdown

WASHINGTON – The United States Senate did not approve Friday night the new funds necessary to finance the Government ahead of midnight, and pushed the Donald Trump government towards a partial and indefinite shutdown.

The budget proposal presented by the Republicans got more votes in favor (50) than against (48), but they were insufficient to approve funds which required the support of 60 senators.

A deal to fund the government until Feb. 16 was passed on Thursday by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives to enable an extension of the negotiation period between Democrats and Republicans for the final budget.

However, the Democrats conditioned their support for the funding bill, on that Trump and the Republicans agree to regularize nearly 800,000 undocumented youth known as “dreamers.”

Their legal status, which these young people were granted by former US president Barack Obama, expires on March 5, the date from which their deportations could begin.

Although Trump was personally involved in the negotiations with the Democrats to secure the funds needed to keep his government functioning, it did not reap any results.

In anticipation of an imminent government shutdown, Trump canceled his planned trip to Mar-a-Lago, his Florida mansion, where he intended to celebrate his first anniversary at the White House on Saturday.

If nothing changes in the next few minutes, the government will run out of funds after midnight.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved