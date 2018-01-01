HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Sainz Increases Lead in Penultimate Stage of Dakar Rally



CORDOBA, Argentina – Spain’s Carlos Sainz (Peugeot) increased his overall lead in the 13th and penultimate stage of the Dakar Rally on Friday, after Frenchman Stephane Peterhansel (also Peugeot) crashed at the 78-kilometer mark, dashing his hopes for a podium place.



The stage, between San Juan and Cordoba, Argentina, was the second longest stage of this Dakar with 929 kilometers, of which 369 were timed, and was won by Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota), who is now second in the general classification, 46 minutes behind Sainz.



Sainz finished the stage in sixth place, more than 19 minutes behind Al-Attiyah, driving with minimal risk to get a head start on the last stage, to be held on Saturday, when he has every chance to win the second Dakar title of his career.



Peterhansel, Sainz’s teammate, is momentarily off the podium after losing about 45 minutes to repair his car after hitting a tree in the first half of the stage and breaking a wheel, the power steering and steering column.



The Frenchman was also injured in the crash, with a sprained thumb on his right hand, which prevented him from completing the course.



The last stage of the Dakar 2018 will have as its start and finish the city of Cordoba, and will be the second shortest stage of the rally, with a 120-kilometer timed stretch through the mountain range close by, whose tracks are used by the Argentinean event of the World Rally Championship, where Sainz has already driven and triumphed.



Once this stage is over, the drivers will head to the podium, located in the city center, to face the fans’ applause, which will add the finishing touches to two weeks of competition in which they covered nearly 9,000 kilometers in Peru, Bolivia and Argentina.



CORDOBA, Argentina – Spain’s Carlos Sainz (Peugeot) increased his overall lead in the 13th and penultimate stage of the Dakar Rally on Friday, after Frenchman Stephane Peterhansel (also Peugeot) crashed at the 78-kilometer mark, dashing his hopes for a podium place.The stage, between San Juan and Cordoba, Argentina, was the second longest stage of this Dakar with 929 kilometers, of which 369 were timed, and was won by Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota), who is now second in the general classification, 46 minutes behind Sainz.Sainz finished the stage in sixth place, more than 19 minutes behind Al-Attiyah, driving with minimal risk to get a head start on the last stage, to be held on Saturday, when he has every chance to win the second Dakar title of his career.Peterhansel, Sainz’s teammate, is momentarily off the podium after losing about 45 minutes to repair his car after hitting a tree in the first half of the stage and breaking a wheel, the power steering and steering column.The Frenchman was also injured in the crash, with a sprained thumb on his right hand, which prevented him from completing the course.The last stage of the Dakar 2018 will have as its start and finish the city of Cordoba, and will be the second shortest stage of the rally, with a 120-kilometer timed stretch through the mountain range close by, whose tracks are used by the Argentinean event of the World Rally Championship, where Sainz has already driven and triumphed.Once this stage is over, the drivers will head to the podium, located in the city center, to face the fans’ applause, which will add the finishing touches to two weeks of competition in which they covered nearly 9,000 kilometers in Peru, Bolivia and Argentina. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

