Mexican Science Policy Agency Touts Emissions-Reducing Technology

MEXICO CITY – Mexican scientists have developed an alkaline electrolysis device that reduces the environmental impact of medium-sized combustion systems like boilers and small ovens, the National Council of Science and Technology (CONACYT) said on Friday.

“It’s a technology that reduces fossil-fuel use and contaminating emissions into the atmosphere,” said Juan Pablo Manzano, executive director and co-founder of Einnovacion, the company responsible for the prototype of the so-called Triton 50 (T50).

Containing proprietary software controlled and monitored using Android devices, Bluetooth or a GPRS system, the T50 offers two potential heat-exchange systems that enable heat energy typically lost in the electrolysis process to be incorporated into some other process, such as the pre-heating of water or raw materials.

The prototype has two built-in electrolyzers that generate 25 liters per minute of hydroplasma and are fed with switched-mode power supplies and insulated-gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs).

The T50 has an additional accessory known as a “firescreen” that uses hydroplasma as fuel, “a system installed in chimneys or gas outlets from some fixed source” that reduces carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide emissions.

Manzano said the prototype was lighter and more compact than similar systems in the European and Asian markets.

The Center for Research and Technological Development in Electrochemistry (Cideteq) and the Advanced Technology Center (Ciateq) helped develop this technology.
 

