Latin American Herald Tribune
  Sports

Getafe, Athletic Battle to 2-2 Draw

GETAFE, Spain – Getafe and Athletic drew 2-2 on Friday in a contest that saw the referee award three penalties – two of them converted into goals – and the hosts come back twice from deficits.

The outcome leaves the sides separated by a single point as La Liga moves into the second half of the 2017-2018 season.

But Getafe, thanks to a positive goal differential, sit seventh, while Athletic are in 10th place, though both clubs remain on the outside looking in when it comes to European football.

With Aritz Aduriz on the bench, the Athletic attack was led by Iñaki Williams, who put the visitors ahead in the 14th minute with a volley from the edge of the 18-yard box.

The always-combative hosts weren’t slow to react and striker Jose Molina drew a penalty and converted from the spot in the 23rd minute to level the score at 1-1.

Both sides maintained their pace and intensity in the second half and it was only three minutes after the re-start that the referee awarded another penalty, this time in favor of Athletic, who went ahead 2-1 on Raul Garcia’s strike from the spot.

Molina got a chance to bring his side level in the 51st minute after yet another penalty call, but visiting goalkeeper Iago Herrerin guessed right and stopped the shot.

Undaunted, Getafe harried Athletic and got back on level terms in the 74th minute with a goal by Angel Rodriguez.

The home side pressed hard for the winner, but Athletic held on to secure the point.
 

