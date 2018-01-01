 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 20,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Bolivia

Missing Bolivian Couple Found Dead

LA PAZ – The bodies of a young couple who went missing New Year’s Day were discovered on Friday in a river bed in La Paz, Bolivian authorities said.

The case of Jesus C. and Carla B. has attracted extensive media coverage, especially here in La Paz.

“We can say with precision that they have been the victims of a violent crime,” the head of the municipal police major crimes unit, Jhonny Aguilera, told reporters.

Police have established that Jesus was hit on the head with a bottle when he tried to stop the assailants from raping Carla, the officer said, adding that strangulation was the cause of death for both victims.

Aguilera later told EFE that the remains, stuffed into jute sacks, were found thanks to an anonymous tip from an eyewitness whose identity is being withheld to ensure the person’s safety.

While the suspects – two men and a woman – remain at large, four other people thought to be accomplices are in custody.

Police began by viewing footage from security cameras near the club where the couple were last seen in the wee hours of Jan. 1.

Detectives also talked to witnesses who saw Carla and Jesus at the club, but it was the tracking of the couple’s cellphones that led investigators to the people who sold the stolen devices.

President Evo Morales said that the “full weight of the law” must be brought to bear on the perpetrators.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved