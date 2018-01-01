

Missing Bolivian Couple Found Dead



LA PAZ – The bodies of a young couple who went missing New Year’s Day were discovered on Friday in a river bed in La Paz, Bolivian authorities said.



The case of Jesus C. and Carla B. has attracted extensive media coverage, especially here in La Paz.



“We can say with precision that they have been the victims of a violent crime,” the head of the municipal police major crimes unit, Jhonny Aguilera, told reporters.



Police have established that Jesus was hit on the head with a bottle when he tried to stop the assailants from raping Carla, the officer said, adding that strangulation was the cause of death for both victims.



Aguilera later told EFE that the remains, stuffed into jute sacks, were found thanks to an anonymous tip from an eyewitness whose identity is being withheld to ensure the person’s safety.



While the suspects – two men and a woman – remain at large, four other people thought to be accomplices are in custody.



Police began by viewing footage from security cameras near the club where the couple were last seen in the wee hours of Jan. 1.



Detectives also talked to witnesses who saw Carla and Jesus at the club, but it was the tracking of the couple’s cellphones that led investigators to the people who sold the stolen devices.



President Evo Morales said that the “full weight of the law” must be brought to bear on the perpetrators.



