 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 20,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Peru

Pope Francis, the Jesuit with a Commitment to Indians

PUERTO MALDONADO, Peru – Pope Francis in Latin America is not only a pontiff but also a Jesuit of the kind that committed themselves to defending the native peoples when colonization was fully underway.

Other pontiffs had already begged pardon for the “sins” of the church during the conquest and colonization of Latin America, but Francis, the first Latin American pope, has become the Vatican’s spokesman, above all on his trips to Latin America, in defense of indigenous peoples and of righting the wrongs done to them.

On Friday Francis echoed all the threats targeting native communities and strongly denounced the exploitation of their lands and the contamination of their environments.

The majority of Jesuits, from their arrival in 1549 to the coast of Brazil to their subsequent missions to Uruguay, Paraguay, Argentina, Mexico and Central America, always vowed their commitment to the oppressed, who in the New World were Indians.

Like a good Jesuit, Jorge Bergoglio, on his first papal trip to Latin America in 2015, with visits to Bolivia, Ecuador and Paraguay, made it clear that one priority of his pontificate is the defense of native communities.

Upon witnessing the popular indigenous movements in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, the Argentine pope “humbly begged pardon...not only for the offenses of the church itself, but for the crimes perpetrated against the natives during the so-called conquest of the Americas.

In his travels he has always visited and paid homage to the priests, Jesuits or not, who protected the Indians even with their own lives, like Fray Bartolome de las Casas.

In Paraguay, where he took a trip that was often a tribute to the Guarani culture, Francis praised the Jesuits’ Guarani missions, which he considered one of the “most interesting evangelization and social organization experiences in history.”

But it was in Chiapas, on his trip to Mexico in 2015, where Francis heartily asked for pardon in the name of all who had “mistreated and excluded” those indigenous peoples.

He condemned how, “in such a systematic and structural way, its people had been alienated and excluded from society.”

And now, Pope Francis wishes to organize a Synod of the Amazon, where 2,779,478 aborigines live belonging to 390 indigenous cultures, and where 137 peoples have “never been contacted.”
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved