Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Walkner Edges Closer to Dakar Bikes Trophy

CORDOBA, Argentina – Matthias Walkner (KTM) is a step closer to becoming the first Austrian to win the motorcycle category at the Dakar Rally after finishing fourth on Friday in the penultimate stage.

Though his Australian teammate Toby Price covered the distance between San Juan and Cordoba in the shortest time to post his second stage victory of Dakar 2018, Walkner remains the overall leader.

The Austrian has an advantage of 22:31 over the rider in second place, Argentina’s Kevin Benavides (Honda).

Price holds the third spot, nearly 28 minutes behind the Austrian, but appears assured of a podium finish thanks to a 22-minute edge over Antoine Meo in fourth place.

Saturday’s final stage in Cordoba is not expected to produce any dramatic changes in the standings.
 

