

Quake Rattles Northwest Mexico; No Casualties, Damage Reported



MEXICO CITY – A magnitude-6.3 earthquake centered in the Gulf of California rattled northwestern Mexico Friday morning, the United States Geological Survey said.



Mexican authorities, however, said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.



“In response to the earthquake that occurred north of Loreto, Baja California Sur (state), Civil Protection and local civil protection authorities activated revision protocols. Thus far there are no reports of people affected or material damage,” Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto wrote on Twitter.



The USGS said the quake, whose epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), 77 km north-northeast of Loreto, struck at 10.17 am.



A magnitude-4.5 aftershock then occurred 66 km north-northeast of Loreto at 10.48 am on Friday, also at a depth of 10 km, the USGS said.



Mexican Civil Protection chief Luis Felipe Puente tweeted that he was in contact with regional emergency management officials in the states of Baja California and Baja California Sur and that no damage has been reported in those areas so far.



A pair of powerful earthquakes struck central and southern Mexico last September, leaving 471 dead and damaging 184,000 homes.



