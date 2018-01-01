

Turks Honor Slain Journalist Hrant Dink



ISTANBUL – The ethnic Armenian journalist and human rights activist who became a symbol of minority rights in Turkey was honored Friday on the 11th anniversary of his brutal assassination.



Hrant Dink was remembered by a large and solemn crowd clad mainly in black, official news service Anatolian Agency reported.



The people who gathered in Istanbul’s downtown hub of Shishli to pay tribute to Dink chanted slogans such as “For Hrant, For Justice” and “Let those who called for his murder be judged,” AA said.



Before his 2007 assassination by a 17-year-old Turkish nationalist, Dink led a center-left human rights movement in Turkey.



Dink’s words gave voice to Kurds, Armenians, Georgians, Laz and Circassians, as well as to members of the Alevi Muslim religious minority.



His murder served as a catalyst for successful efforts by Turkey’s ethnic and religious minorities to obtain legal protections.



But journalists and academics both inside and outside the country say that many of the rights won by Dink’s supporters have been weakened following the destruction of the 2013 Gezi Park protest movement and the failed 2016 coup against Turkey’s Islamist president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



