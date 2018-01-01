 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 20,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Peterhansel Could Miss Dakar Podium Spot due to Mechanical Woes in 13th Stage

CORDOBA, Argentina – French driving great and seven-time Dakar Rally car champion Stephane Peterhansel (Peugeot) is in jeopardy of missing out on a podium spot this year after suffering mechanical problems in Friday’s penultimate stage.

Peterhansel suffered the mishap during the 369-kilometer (229-mile) timed portion of the 13th stage between the Argentine cities of San Juan and Cordoba.

Friday’s special includes a dune-filled portion and a section with gravel roads that is used for the annual Rally Argentina event.

Peterhansel was stranded for nearly 45 minutes while waiting for teammate Cyril Despres to provide him with mechanical assistance.

Qatar’s Nasser al-Attiyah (Toyota), who started the day in third place, more than 20 minutes behind Peterhansel, was having a strong run after overcoming a breakdown that cost him 10 minutes at the start of the stage and has taken over second place in the general classification, based on the latest update on the Dakar Rally’s Web site.

Spain’s Carlos Sainz (Peugeot), who led Peterhansel by more than 44 minutes after the 12th stage, was reaping the benefits of a conservative race strategy Friday.

Having thus far avoided the snags that befell his main rivals, the Spaniard currently leads al-Attiyah by a whopping 57 minutes and 35 seconds.

Peterhansel, who holds the record for most Dakar titles in the both the car (seven) and bike (six) categories, has dropped to fifth place in this year’s event, 1:31:49 behind Sainz.

Dutchman Bernhard ten Brinke (Toyota) is leading the 13th stage and has moved up to third overall, but he still trails Sainz in the general classification by 1:07:22.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved