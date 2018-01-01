 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 20,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

US Government on the Edge of Partial Shutdown

WASHINGTON – The United States government is bordering on a partial shutdown from being left without funds if Senate Democrats and Republicans cannot agree to approve the government budget before midnight Friday.

The suspension of government funding would hit more than 800,000 federal employees, who would be left without employment or pay every day of the shutdown, which is to say, until members of Congress approve a new budget.

Despite the suspension of work for hundreds of thousands of employees, the paralyzation would affect national parks, museums and even private firms contracted by the government, none of which will receive any funding as long as the administrative shutdown lasts.

With time running out in a few hours, Senate Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell insisted Friday to Democrats that an immigration agreement be negotiated separately, in order to reach a permanent solution to the current illegal status of the undocumented youths known as Dreamers.

Faced with the Republican leadership’s refusal to even consider a vote on the bipartisan agreement reached last week by the so-called Gang of Six, made up of three Republican and three Democratic senators, the opposition appears decided to block funding for the budget.

As EFE learned from sources in the upper house, Democrats have enough votes to block the stop-gap financing proposal that was passed this Thursday by the lower house, and which they consider unacceptable.

That proposal would only finance the government through Feb. 16, though it contains a provision demanded by Democrats, which is to provide six-years’ financing for the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

Democratic senators have stepped up the pressure on Republicans and the White House to approve a bipartisan immigration accord together with the proposals that include a path to citizenship for the 800,000 Dreamers, whose shield from deportation known as DACA expires in March by order of Trump.

Republicans want to avoid putting the government temporarily out of business, especially since it would coincide with Trump’s first anniversary in the White House. However, the last time such a shutdown occurred was in 2013, when Republicans were the ones who forced the government to close for more than two weeks in an attempt to repeal the healthcare legislation known as the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved