 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 20,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  Latin America

Opposition Alliance Registers Presidential Candidate for Paraguay Elections

ASUNCION – Presidential candidate Efrain Alegre and vice presidential candidate Leonardo Rubin registered on Friday their candidacies for the general elections next April, along with all those of the opposition Grand National Renovating Alliance (Ganar), with the TSJE electoral tribunal.

Alegre, president of the Liberal Party, the largest of the opposition, and the journalist Rubin of the Guasu Front, the leftist coalition of former President Fernando Lugo, came together to formally register their candidacies with the TSJE in Asuncion.

“Here we are, the Paraguayan democracy of every shade. Here we are, the majority in Paraguay. We can’t forget that when we unite, we’re the majority – as long as we’re united, we are the majority,” Alegre said.

Alegre and Rubin were accompanied by leaders of their respective political movements and by a number of followers on hand for the occasion.

“We’re talking about a national project, it’s a project for all Paraguayans, which is the reason for this great structure and this great unity,” the presidential candidate said after registering his candidacy.

The two form an opposition duo that in the general elections will challenge the ruling Colorado Party’s Sen. Mario Abdo Benitez for the presidency and lawmaker Hugo Velazquez for the vice presidency.

In the April 22 general elections, Paraguayans will elect a new president and vice president, legislators and senators, provincial governors, provincial assemblies and representatives to Mercosur.

Political parties intending to have a candidate run for office in Paraguay’s April elections must register officially with the TSJE electoral tribunal before Jan. 31.
 

