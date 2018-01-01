 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 20,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Peru

Pope Francis Prays with Faithful in Lima, Travels to Meet with Amazon Indians

LIMA – Pope Francis greeted the faithful who were waiting for him in front of the Papal Nuncio’s Office in Lima and prayed with them before traveling to the jungle city of Puerto Maldonado, where he was to meet with members of Peru’s indigenous communities.

From a balcony on the facade of the Nunciature, Francis asked the hundreds of people gathered there to pray with him, since he was off to the capital of the Madre de Dios region in Peru’s Amazon Basin.

“Let us pay our respects to the mother of God,” the pope said before praying a Hail Mary with those before him.

He then blessed them and wished them a “good day, and said he would be back soon.

Francis said Mass in the chapel of the Nunciature for a small group of guests, before addressing the faithful who were waiting for him as he was leaving for Aerial Group No. 8, the Peruvian air force base.

In Puerto Maldonado, the pope was to meet with some 3,500 representatives of indigenous peoples of the Amazon at Madre de Dios Coliseum, and will dine with them at the Apaktone pastoral center.

He will also meet with civil society on the esplanade of the Jorge Basadre Institute and will also visit El Principito Children’s Shelter.

Upon his return to Lima in the afternoon, he will make a visit to Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and the principal government officials at Government Palace.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved