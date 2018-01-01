

Pope Francis Prays with Faithful in Lima, Travels to Meet with Amazon Indians



LIMA – Pope Francis greeted the faithful who were waiting for him in front of the Papal Nuncio’s Office in Lima and prayed with them before traveling to the jungle city of Puerto Maldonado, where he was to meet with members of Peru’s indigenous communities.



From a balcony on the facade of the Nunciature, Francis asked the hundreds of people gathered there to pray with him, since he was off to the capital of the Madre de Dios region in Peru’s Amazon Basin.



“Let us pay our respects to the mother of God,” the pope said before praying a Hail Mary with those before him.



He then blessed them and wished them a “good day, and said he would be back soon.



Francis said Mass in the chapel of the Nunciature for a small group of guests, before addressing the faithful who were waiting for him as he was leaving for Aerial Group No. 8, the Peruvian air force base.



In Puerto Maldonado, the pope was to meet with some 3,500 representatives of indigenous peoples of the Amazon at Madre de Dios Coliseum, and will dine with them at the Apaktone pastoral center.



He will also meet with civil society on the esplanade of the Jorge Basadre Institute and will also visit El Principito Children’s Shelter.



Upon his return to Lima in the afternoon, he will make a visit to Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and the principal government officials at Government Palace.



