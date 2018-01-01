 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Kontaveit Ousts Ostapenko, Wozniacki Advances to Australian Open 4th Round

MELBOURNE, Australia – Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit stunned Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 on Friday in the third round of the Australian Open tennis tournament.

The 22-year-old Kontaveit earned a place in the round of 16 in Melbourne at the expense of the reigning French Open champion after one hour and 53 minutes.

“It’s definitely amazing to be in the fourth round for the first time here at the Australian Open,” Kontaveit said. “I’m super happy.”

Kontaveit is set to take on Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro, who defeated Kaia Kanepi of Estonia 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki, meanwhile, defeated Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 6-4, 6-3.

Wozniacki, who has yet to win a Grand Slam title, is to square off against Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova.
 

