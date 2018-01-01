

Sri Lankan Women Up in Arms after Decision to Reimpose Ban on Sale of Alcohol



COLOMBO – Despite a recent decision by Sri Lanka’s government to reimpose a ban on the sale of alcohol to women, many were on Friday able to purchase drinks as usual.



The reinstatement of the ban barely a week after it was revoked has angered women in the island nation off the southeastern tip of the Indian subcontinent and divided the government over its erratic gender equality policies.



“It was very easy,” said a woman who bought liquor at the supermarket on her way back from work and would only agree to be identified as Menaka, a pseudonym she gave to EFE journalists to avoid being recognized by the authorities.



Although the sale of alcohol to women was technically forbidden by a law dating back to 1979, it had fallen into disuse.



As a consequence, many people did not know of the alcohol prohibition to women, which was why Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera’s initial decision to revoke the law took many by surprise.



However, President Maithripala Sirisena’s decision four days later to reimpose the ban caused even more astonishment, prompting women to challenge it in the Supreme Court on grounds that it is discriminatory and unconstitutional.



“It’s like the government has a bad case of schizophrenia,” Sepali Kottegoda, a prominent women’s rights activist and the director of the NGO Women and Media Collective, told EFE.



“On one hand, they are promoting inclusion of women in decision-making roles in the country, which is the correct way to go,” she said. “On the other hand, they are taking the right-to-choice away in cases like these,” she added.



The activist said the decision showed that the government “has no clear policy on equality for women” and “seems to assume that women are not capable of making their own decisions.”



The government has been aggressively promoting female participation in decision-making through a compulsory quota system for political parties, but the country still has the lowest number of women in parliament among all South Asian countries.



On Thursday, a woman’s group filed the first lawsuit in the Supreme Court against the government’s decision and Kottegoda’s organization is to present another in the next few hours.



