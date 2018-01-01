

Kyrgios to Meet Dimitrov after Defeating Tsonga in Australian Open



MELBOURNE, Australia – Australia’s Nick Kyrgios, world No. 17, made it on Friday through the Australian Open third round for the second time in his career after defeating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5).



The 2018 Brisbane champion took revenge, on home soil, for his defeat in their previous match against his idol Tsonga in Marseille 2017.



“Tsonga is a great guy, a champion of the game, someone I looked up to as a kid,” Kyrgios said after the three-hour-and-17-minute match. “I am just happy to get through. To be in the locker room with these guys, the first year especially, was surreal.”



In the upcoming round, Kyrgios is set to face world No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov in a highly-anticipated match.



